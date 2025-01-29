Man, his 2 minor sons killed after dumper truck hits their motorcycle in UP

Etawah (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A man and his two minor sons were killed after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a dumper truck on Agra-Etawah National Highway-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said.

Station House Officer Kamal Bhati said the accident took place around 7.30 pm near Jamuna Bagh when a speeding dumper allegedly rammed the motorcycle from behind.

The deceased were identified as Vineet Kumar (40) and his sons Mohit (10) and Nishant (8), residents of the Kaurari Kheda village under the Nagla Khangar police station in the Firozabad district.

The police said Vineet was travelling with his sons from his native village to his in-laws' place in the Bhidrua village under the Saifai police station to attend a family function.

Passersby informed the police, following which the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Jaswantnagar, where doctors declared all three dead. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK