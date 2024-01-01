Man, his 3 children end lives by jumping in front of train in Gujarat

Botad, Jan 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old man, his two daughters and son allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Gujarat's Botad district, an official said.

The incident took place at 6.30 pm on Sunday between Ningala and Alampur stations, Railway Protection Force sub-inspector VS Gole said.

The man, identified as Mangabhai Vijuda, was out on bail after getting arrested on charges of attempt to murder following a fight with a relative, according to police.

"As part of a suicide pact, the four jumped in front of a passenger train on its way from Bhavnagar to Gandhidham. The bodies of the man, his two daughters and son were found along the tracks," Gole said.

Besides Vijuda, the others who died were identified as his daughters Sonam (17), Rekha (21) and son Jignesh (19).

They belonged to Nana Sakhpar village in the district's Gadhada taluka, the official said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a probe was on to find out the reason behind the extreme step, he added. PTI COR KA BNM GK