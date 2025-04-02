Man, his 3 minor daughters drown, wife goes missing as car falls into canal in Gujarat

Palanpur (Guj), Apr 2 (PTI) A man and his three minor daughters drowned, while his wife went missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident, in which the car fell into the Narmada main canal, occurred near Devpura village in Tharad taluka in the district around 3.30 pm, they said.

"The family from Tharad was returning home after meeting relatives," a Vav police station official said.

"The man and his three daughters drowned after their car fell into the canal, while his wife went missing. The bodies of the three girls and their father were fished out, while a search operation was on to trace the woman," he said.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Goswami (30) and his daughters Piuben (2), Minal (3) and Kavya (6).

"A team of the local fire department is carrying out a search for Hetalben (28), who was feared drowned," the police official said.

The exact cause of the accident was not clear yet, but the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle while going from the canal road, he said.

Police and the local administration were investigating the incident, the police said. PTI COR KA NP