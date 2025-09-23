Man, his 4 relatives detained for beating youth to death over suspected relationship with wife

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Police have detained a man and his four relatives for allegedly beating a 21-year-old youth to death, suspecting him of having a relationship with his wife, in Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night under the Karchana police station limits, when Diwakar Patel had allegedly gone to meet the woman in the Bhaterwa village at night, but her husband woke up and called his relatives. They allegedly beat the young man severely.

The accused took Patel to the SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police added.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, Salikram Patel, the police have detained five accused and are interrogating them, the officer said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination and further investigation is underway, the officer added.