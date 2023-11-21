Man, his 8-year-old son killed in accident in west Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man and his eight-year-old son died on early Tuesday after their scooter was allegedly hit by a car, police said.

Advertisment

His wife and another son (eight months old) also sustained injuries in the accident which took place in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, they said.

According to police, they reached the spot and found that a scooty was hit by a car from behind. A man, his wife and their two kids were on the vehicle. All four sustained injuries in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

They were taken to the nearest hospital where Dinesh Vasan and his eight-year-old son Daksh were declared brought dead. While his wife Preeti (32) and their other son Prayan are undergoing treatment, the DCP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC. Multiple teams have been formed to check the CCTV cameras and identify the offending vehicle, police said. PTI NIT MNK MNK MNK