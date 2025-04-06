Man, his brother held for killing wife over 'affair'; remains recovered from garbage after a year

Bijnor (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Police arrested a man and his brother on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife and burying her remains near a pile of garbage over a year ago, officials said.

Police have recovered the skeletal remains of Asifa (28), they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Bharat Sonkar said Asifa was married to Kamil and was reported missing by her brother.

Asifa's family complained that Kamil had not allowed them to speak to her for two years. Following this, a missing complaint was lodged by Asifa's mother at the Chandpur police station on March 26, the CO said.

Acting on suspicion police detained Kamil and his brother Adil for questioning.

During interrogation, Kamil revealed that he suspected Asifa of having an affair. "On November 23, 2023, he, with the help of his brother Adil and their aunt Chandni, strangled Asifa to death and subsequently buried her body," said the CO.

"On their identification on Saturday, Asifa's remains were recovered buried in the ground near a garbage heap near their house," the CO added.

"The duo have been put under arrest," he said.

The police have sent the remains for postmortem examination and are currently searching for the absconding aunt, Chandni. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG