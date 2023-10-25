Man, his daughter assault her estranged husband in Thane; both arrested

Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and his daughter for allegedly attacking his son-in-law, who suffered injuries to his head and private parts in the assault in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Ambernath town and the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kalwa, he said.

Senior inspector Jagdish Kalaskar of the Ambernath (West) police station said the victim and his wife had been married for about 10 years and resided in Ambernath in a 'chawl' (old row tenement).

However, due to marital discords, the couple had been residing separately for sometime now. At around 7.30 pm, the victim's wife and father-in-law came to his home to sort out issues between the couple, he said.

Advertisment

A verbal fight broke out between the trio and it soon turned nasty when the victim was brutally attacked by his wife and father-in-law with iron rods and sharp weapons, Kalaskar said.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and private parts in the assault, said the inspector.

A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) was registered against the accused, he added. PTI COR RSY