Man, his first wife and daughter held for murder of second wife in UP

Basti (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A man, his first wife and daughter have been arrested here for allegedly killing the man's second wife, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari informed the media that Rambali Kanaujia, a resident of Bhuvar Niranjan Pur, reported that his sister Sunita, after the death of her first husband, had married Nohar Chaudhary in a temple. On the intervening night of April 24 and 25, Sunita was was killed at Nohar's house .

According to police, Nohar Chaudhary, his first wife Vidyavati alias Santola, and her married daughter Lakshmi allegedly conspired and killed Sunita by strangling her with a dupatta and beating her with a stick.

"The motive behind the heinous crime, as revealed by the police, was Sunita's frequent demands for money from her new husband Nohar Chaudhary due to her illness. Frustrated by these increasing demands, Nohar Chaudhary, his first wife Vidyavati, and daughter Lakshmi plotted and executed Sunita's murder,'' said the CO, adding that the trio were arrested on Saturday. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK