Man, his four family members booked for subjecting wife to cruelty

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) Police have registered an offence against a man and his four family members in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly subjecting his wife to cruelty, an official said.

The victim said in her complaint that she married the man in November 2018 and started living with him and his family in Wagle Estate locality.

"Soon after their marriage, she found that husband has a habit of drinking. He would come home heavily drunk and ask for money from her. He would beat her if she refused to give money. Her mother-in-law also blamed her for her husband's drinking habit. Her sister-in-law and other family members also constantly harassed her," a police official said.

Fed up with the torture, the woman approached the police and lodged the complaint, he said.

The accused were identified as Ganesh Dhondiram Kamble, Laxmibai Dhondiram Kamble, Jyoti Gaikwad, Swati Ruke and Preeti More.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 34 (common intention). Nobody has been arrested so far, the police said. PTI COR NP