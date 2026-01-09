Man, his friend get life term for killing uncle in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 9 (PTI) A local court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man and his friend to life imprisonment for murdering the former's uncle to usurp his agricultural land, officials said on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Surender Kumar Rai on Thursday convicted Monu and his associate Sagar under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them, the prosecution said.

According to government counsel Ashok Kumar Pundhir, the victim, Ved Pal, was shot dead by his nephew Monu with the help of Sagar on May 20, 2020, in the Lank village under the Shamli Kotwali police station area.

The prosecution said Pal, who was unmarried, was targeted by the accused to grab his agricultural land. The incident took place when the victim was sleeping in his house, Pundhir said.

After completion of the trial, the court found both accused guilty of the offence and awarded them life imprisonment, he said.