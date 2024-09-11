Man, his grandson killed as wall collapses on them in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A 70-year-old man and his 30-year-old grandson were killed when a wall collapsed on them here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Baktauri village under Ajgain police station area.

Badri Prasad (70) and his grandson Mahendra (30) were taking out cattle for grazing when the wall collapsed on them, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramdev Nishad said.

The victims were pulled out from the debris with the help of locals and rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, SDM Nishad said.

He added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

The matter will be probed and due compensation will be given to the victims' family, the police said.