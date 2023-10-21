Man, his mother killed over family dispute in UP

Etawah (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A man was shot dead and his mother was hacked to death with a spade on Saturday following a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

under Marthana police station area "Amit Kumar (40), a resident of Dulbaja, was shot dead following an argument by his nephew Satyaveer Singh," Superintendent of Police (SP) Satya Pal Singh said.

"The accused also attacked the deceased's mother Ram Murti (65), who came to rescue him, with a spade. The woman also died on the spot," said the officer.

The argument started following an ongoing monetary dispute within the family, according to police. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK MNK