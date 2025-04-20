Man, his son among three held in Goa for killing younger son

Panaji, Apr 20 (PTI) A man was arrested along with his son and an associate for allegedly killing his younger son in Sattari taluka in Goa, a senior police official said on Sunday.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal identified the accused as Devidas Barve (64), his son Uday Barve (34) and Vasudev Ozarekar (43), while the deceased is Devidas' younger son Shravan Barve (24).

"Shravan was found dead at his farmhouse in Ambede village on April 15. He died due to manual compression on his neck. After a probe, Valpoi police arrested Ozarekar on Friday, and father-son duo Devidas and Uday on Saturday. Ozarekar has told us Devidas approached him on April 13 with the plan to murder Shravan," Kaushal told reporters.

"Shravan lived in Ambede, while the rest of family stayed in Honda village. We cannot the reveal the motive at the moment. Our probe has found there was an uncomfortable relationship between deceased and his kin. Devidas had filed five complaints against Shravan in the past at Valpoi police station," the SP said.