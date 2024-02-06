Man, his son killed in Mumbai road accident; wife and daughter injured

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a 39-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler on a bridge in Lalbaug in central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The man's wife and their daughter, who were also on the two-wheeler, were injured in the accident which took place on Sunday evening, an official said.

The car driver lost control of the steering wheel, first hit the road divider and then the two-wheeler, on which the couple and their two kids were travelling, on the bridge, he said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding an offence was registered against the car driver at the Kalachowki Police Station. PTI DC RSY