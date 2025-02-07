Man, his son tied, abused at Gujarat ginning mill; owner claims the duo was drunk

Chhotaudepur, Feb 7 (PTI) A man and his son were tied to a pole in a ginning mill in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on Friday and verbally abused by a mob which claimed the duo was drunk, a police official said.

A video of the incident involving Dinesh Bariya and his son Kaushik Bariya in Handod village in Sankheda taluka went viral on social media.

The man and his son had come to the ginning mill to sell cotton, Sankheda police station sub inspector Mahipatsinh Solanki said.

"To register their protest over the incident, the two consumed some poisonous substance after which they were admitted to a hospital in Dabhoi in Vadodara. No FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. A probe was underway," Solanki informed.

At the hospital, the father-son duo told reporters they were tied with a rope and thrashed by the mill owner and his men over a trivial dispute related to the weight of cotton.

However, the mill owner has told police the duo came there in an inebriated state and started abusing him, Solanki said.

"The mill owner has claimed he was thrashed by the man and his son and dragged amid a dispute over weight of cotton. On finding out the two were drunk, others at the mill overpowered the Bariyas and tied them," Solanki said.

Blood samples of the two have been taken as part of the probe, the official added. PTI COR PJT BNM