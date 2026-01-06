Man, his two children killed in elephant attack in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Jan 6 (PTI) A man and his two children were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night in the Goilkera block, where the family was living in a log hut inside the forest, they said.

The elephant attacked the hut late at night, killing the man and his two children on the spot, and injuring his other daughter, who is battling for life, forest ranger Nandram said.

The injured girl was initially given first aid at Goilkera and later referred to a hospital in Rourkela for better treatment, he added.

The victims were identified as Kundra Bahanda, Kodama Bohanda and Samu Bahanda.

The mother of the children escaped unhurt, officials said.

Panic has gripped the area as wild elephants have claimed seven lives in the last two weeks. PTI CORR BS SOM