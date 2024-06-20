Man, his two teenage daughters killed in fire at their house in Gwalior

Gwalior, Jun 20 (PTI) A man and his two teenage daughters were charred to death in a major fire that broke out at their three-storey house in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday, a fire official said.

The incident took place around 3 am. The fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit in the kitchen on the third floor and engulfed the entire building located in Bahodapur area, fire officer Atibal Singh Yadav said.

Vijay Gupta (45) and his two daughters Anshika (17) and Yashika (14) were charred to death in the blaze, he added.

Soon after getting information, the fire brigade personnel from the local body as well as the nearby Air Force station squad rushed to the spot. They managed to enter the house by breaking its wall and tried to rescue those trapped inside. However, the father-daughters trio was already dead, he said.

The fire was brought under control by the firefighters after more than two hours of efforts, during which several water tankers were used, Yadav said.

Gupta's elder brother, Suresh Gupta, said that he reached the spot soon after being alerted, but was unable to save his brother and two nieces due to the severity of the fire.

When the fire broke out, Gupta's wife and their son were at her in-laws' house located elsewhere, he added.

The police have filed a case and are investigating the incident, the official added. PTI COR MAS NP