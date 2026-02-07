Man, his wife arrested for killing 10-year-old nephew in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly abducting and killing their 10-year-old nephew here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on January 25 in the Sehatawar area, when the child, Abhishek Kumar Prajapati, was kidnapped and murdered later, they said, adding that police recovered his body from the Sarayu river near Bhoj Chhapra village on January 31.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla said the accused have been identified as the boy's uncle, Ganesh Prajapati and aunt Amrita Devi.

According to police, the couple was childless and allegedly harboured resentment over repeated taunts related to not having children, which led them to commit the crime.

The boy's father had lodged a missing person complaint after Abhishek went missing on the afternoon of January 25.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on the uncle and aunt. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the couple on Saturday while they were allegedly trying to flee on a motorcycle.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing the child by hitting him on the head with a brick near the Ghaghara river bank and throwing the body into the river. Both have been sent to jail, police added.