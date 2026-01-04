Man hit by SUV in Gurugram dies after battling for life in hospital for 27 days

Gurugram, Jan 4 (PTI) A cook who was hit by an SUV being driven on the wrong side of the road has died at a private hospital here after fighting for his life for almost a month, police said on Sunday.

Chandra Prakash (55), a native of Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Gurugram for work. He died on January 2, police said. The accident occurred around 1.30 am on December 6.

Prakash was part of a catering team that was preparing food at a wedding on December 6. After he finished preparing food, he received a call that his autorickshaw carrying catering tools had broken down, police said.

Prakash and his colleagues went to the location and were standing next to the autorickshaw while it was being repaired when a Ford Endeavour plying on the wrong side of the road hit him and three other men -- Jogendra, Yogendra and Vishal. All four were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

Prakash was seriously injured while the other three were discharged. Prakash was later shifted to a private hospital, where he remained in critical care and died on Friday, police said.

A case was registered in the matter under sections 281 (rash driving), 125A (causing hurt by endangering life) and 106 (causing death by negligent act or hit-and-run) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 9A police station.

"We have the vehicle number and will soon trace the person who was driving it. The accused will be arrested," a senior police officer said. PTI COR SMV DIV DIV