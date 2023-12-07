Man hung upside down from tree and thrashed in UP's Mirzapur, 3 arrested

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly hung upside down from a tree and beaten over suspicion of mobile theft in the Dramandganj area here, police said on Thursday.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media and the victim's mother reported the matter to the police, three persons have been arrested in connection, they added.

Three teams have been formed to arrest another person involved in the case.

In the purported video that went viral on Wednesday, the man can be seen hanging upside down from a tree and being beaten by one person while some others are standing nearby.

In her complaiant, Chandrakali, alleged that on December 3, four persons took away her son Jaishankar Bahelia, tied him up, and thrashed and abused him over suspicion of mobile phone theft, Additional SP (Naxal) OP Singh said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's mother, a case was registered and one of the accused, Rajesh Dharikar, was immediately arrested, Singh said.

Following interrogation of the arrested person, the police nabbed two others, he added.

Three teams have been formed to the arrest the absconding accused, who is a resident of Banda district but had been living in Mirzapur for a long time, the ASP said. PTI COR SAB RPA