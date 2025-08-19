Man hurt in dispute with neighbour in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A 49-year-old man has been injured after being allegedly assaulted by his neighbour and associates during a dispute in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, a police officer said on Tuesday.

He said the victim, Mukesh Kumar Singhal, was hospitalised with deep cuts on his forehead and scalp. His left hand was also swollen.

According to police, Singhal was allegedly attacked by his neighbour Samshad alias Bhuri, his younger brother, and their associates over some personal dispute on Monday evening. Singhal, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to Batra Hospital by family members and some locals.

"Based on the PCR call, the medico-legal case from the hospital, and the statement of the victim, a case has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station," the officer said.

He added that the victim is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.

"Efforts are on to apprehend the suspects. The matter appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute between the parties," he added. PTI SSJ RUK RUK