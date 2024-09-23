Man impersonating as UP judicial services officer, woman held in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag, Sep 23 (PTI) A man posing as an officer of Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service and a woman accompanying him were held here while they were travelling in a car that had UP government written on it.

Avinash Mohan Gupta (28) and Jyoti Dubey (32) were arrested on Sunday during a checking near Guptkashi on Kedarnath National Highway when they were coming towards the main market from Fata, they said.

Police said their car, which had a hooter, a red light a national flag, with Uttar Pradesh Government written on it, was seized.

During interrogation, the accused first tried to mislead the police but they could not produce any valid identity card, they said.

On searching the vehicle, a black coat and 17 android mobile phones kept inside a bag were also recovered.

A case has been registered against both of them at Guptkashi Police Station under relevant sections of the penal code.

Gupta is charged with unauthorised use of facilities to impersonate as an officer of the judicial services and the woman for participating in the criminal act, police said.