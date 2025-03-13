Man impersonating Oman high commissioner arrested in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Kaushambi police on Thursday arrested a man impersonating the high commissioner of Oman and having protocol like diplomats in Uttar Pradesh and other states, police said.

The man has been identified as Krishna Shekhar Rana, 66, a resident of Amar Colony in Delhi.

Rana has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Trans Hindon DCP Nimish Patil told reporters.

Rana was posing himself as a diplomat by creating fake documents to gain undue gain.

A Mercedes car, one identity card and 46 visiting cards were recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest from UP Gate in Ghaziabad.

During interrogation, the accused said he was getting VIP security, according to police.

Last year, Rana became a member of an NGO named India GCC Trade Council whose aim is to increase India's trade with the Gulf countries. Later he became the trade director of the said NGO to augment trade with foreign countries.

The police have confirmed his credentials from the Oman Embassy. According to DCP Patil, Rana was a professor of Zoology at Agra. He also owns Krishna College of Science and Technology in Agra and a resort in Rajasthan.

After retirement, the accused was the Appraisal Authority in the Union Environment Ministry from 2015 to 2018, where his job was to give environmental clearances.

The DCP said during interrogation, the accused claimed to be the vice chancellor of four universities. Kumaun University and Jaipur Technical University have confirmed his tenure to the police.

The police have not received a reply from Almora and Mewar. The police have not yet received a reply from the Environment Ministry either.