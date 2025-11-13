Man impersonating RPF officer nabbed at Kalyan station

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly impersonating a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at Kalyan station in Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Avinash Rajaram Jadhav, a resident of a village in Dharashiv district in central Maharashtra, was later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kalyan, which placed him under arrest on Wednesday, an RPF release said.

According to the release, on November 12, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramesh Singh Yadav was on patrol duty at platforms 2 and 3 of Kalyan station when he noticed a man dressed in an RPF ASI uniform behaving suspiciously.

"On being questioned about his posting, the man claimed he was attached to the RPF unit in Pune and had been escorting a Vande Bharat Express train," the release stated.

Asked about his colleagues from the escort team, he said they were at a foot overbridge, but none were found there when Yadav and Inspector Ranjit Singh (RPF Post Kalyan) verified his claim.

When the man was being escorted to an RPF police post for verification, he attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended with the help of constables, stated the release.

"When asked to produce his official ID card, he admitted that he was not employed with the RPF," it added.

During inquiry, the GRP seized his imitation RPF uniform and accessories in the presence of witnesses.

Based on Yadav's written complaint, the GRP registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Railway Act. PTI COR RSY