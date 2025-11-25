Man in drunken rage kills wife after she too came home drunk

Medininagar, Nov 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed in Jharkhand's Palamu district after her husband allegedly lifted her and slammed her to the ground during a drunken brawl, police said.

The incident happened on Monday night in Datam Badi Jharia in the Ramgarh police station area, and the husband, Upendra Parhiya (25), was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, they said.

The body of the woman, Shilpi Devi, was sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, they said.

Upendra was in an inebriated state at his house when Shilpi too returned drunk. Enraged, Upendra questioned her about returning home drunk, which led to an altercation, police said.

As the argument escalated, Upendra started hitting Shilpi, and suddenly lifted her and slammed her on the ground with force, they said.

The couple, who got married three years ago, has a child. PTI CORR BS SOM