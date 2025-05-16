Man in T'gana posts objectionable morphed photo of PM Modi on social media, case registered

Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man from Karimnagar district in Telangana for allegedly posting an objectionable morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Friday.

The morphed image depicts the PM being arrested by two policemen, with his hands shown in handcuffs, they said.

The accused identified as MD Mujahid, based on his social media profile, would be investigated.

The case was registered at Ramadugu police station in the district after BJP activists lodged a complaint, an official said.

The case was registered under relevant sections of BNS on charges of making statements conducive to public mischief.

The accused would be interrogated and he will be given a notice, as per Supreme Court guidelines, as the punishment is less than seven years, he said.

A BJP leader, who lodged a complaint with the police, alleged that the post was made three days ago by the man who is a government employee.

The post shows that PM would "go to Adiala jail in Pakistan, coming soon," he claimed. PTI SJR SJR ROH