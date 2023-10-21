Man ingests poison during 'Tehsil Divas' event in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old man ingested poison during the 'Tehsil Divas' here on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, police said.

The incident took place during a 'Tehsil Divas' event going on at Powayan Tehsil here under the chairmanship of Chief Development Officer SV Singh, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Vajpayee.

Baljeet Singh from the Banda Police Station area took out a packet from his pocket and put its content in his mouth without saying anything to the officials present, he said.

Vajpayee said that a constable, Ilyas, standing nearby saw the man eating something and snatched the packet from his hand.

He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the medical college for better treatment, he added.

Powayan Sub Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Pandey said the "the man has some land dispute with his uncle's sons." "He had given a complaint letter in this regard a long time ago after which the land was demarcated," said Pandey.

The SDM said an investigation is on to find out the reason behind the man taking this step.

'Tehsil Divas' is organised in Uttar Pradesh for quick and effective disposal of the grievances of people at the local level.