Man injured after being hit by MLC's car

Buldhana, Sep 18 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by independent MLC Kiran Sarnaik's car in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Thursday morning, police said.

Sarnaik, a member of the Legislative Council from Amravati division teacher constituency, took the victim to a private hospital with the help of local people, said an official.

The legislator was not driving the car, the police official said.

The accident took place between 8.30 to 9 am in Jafrabad chowk at Chikhli.

Krishna Lashkar (26) was crossing the road when an Innova car and a truck were coming in his direction, the official said.

Lashkar managed to cross the truck but was hit by the car which was behind, he said.

The car driver will be called for questioning after a police case is registered, he added. PTI COR CLS KRK