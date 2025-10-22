Man injured after being shot at in Hyderabad, BJP claims victim ‘gau rakshak’

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) A man, who is said to be a 'gau rakshak' (Protector of Cows) was injured after he was shot at by a person near here on Wednesday.

The Telangana BJP in a release claimed Sonu alias Prashant was shot at while stopping "transportation of cows" near Ghatkesar here. However, police said they were investigating.

According to police, the incident occurred in an area under Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits.

The victim was called by three-four persons to a place and when he reached there, one of them opened fire one round on him, resulting in injuries, a senior police official said. The accused were identified and taken into custody, the official said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, who visited Sonu in the hospital, strongly condemned the incident and demanded the state government to initiate stern action against the accused.

Further investigation is on, police said.