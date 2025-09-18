Man injured after being shot at in Pune; 6 suspects identified

Pune, Sep 18 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was injured after some motorcycle-borne persons fired at him following an argument in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday near Shinde Chawl in Kothrud area, they said.

Six persons arrived on two motorbikes when Prakash Dhumal was talking to a friend near the chawl (row tenement) and allegedly started abusing him.

"During the argument, one of the six persons opened fire, and the bullet hit Dhumal on his thigh. The suspects then fled the spot. Dhumal was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. He is out of danger," an official from Kothrud police station said.

The six suspects have been identified and a case has been registered in connection with the incident, the official said.

According to police, Dhumal has no criminal background, and the incident was not a fallout of any gang rivalry. PTI SPK GK