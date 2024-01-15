Man injured after falling off building, landing on iron rods at construction site in Thane

Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) A man was injured after he fell off a building and landed on iron rods at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 4.12 am at the site of a 26-storey under-construction building at Bhim Nagar in the Vartak Nagar area, he said.

Jairaj Sardar, a resident of Bhim Nagar, fell off a building and landed on the protruding iron rods at the construction site, he said.

A rod pierced the man's waist, and workers at the construction site used a grinder machine to cut the rod on either side to extricate him safely, the official said.

On receiving an alert, local firefighters and a disaster management team rushed to the scene, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The injured man is undergoing treatment at Kalwa Civic Hospital, he said.

Officials clarified that the injured man was not working at the construction site. PTI COR ARU