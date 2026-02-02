Man injured after jumping into creek in Thane

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was seriously injured after he jumped off a bridge into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

Aditya Udayakant Mishra, a resident of Bhiwandi, jumped from the Kasheli bridge into a creek and was rescued safely following a coordinated operation, the official said.

The incident was reported around 11.47 am by the Balkum fire station, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell.

"While travelling from Kalher towards Thane, the man parked his two-wheeler on the side of the bridge and jumped into the creek," he said.

However, instead of falling directly into the creek, the man first landed on a ledge below a bridge column, which resulted in serious injuries, the official said.

Emergency response agencies and fishermen rescued the man from the creek in an hour-long operation, he said.

The man was handed over to the police and taken to the civil hospital in Kalwa in an ambulance, the official added. PTI COR ARU