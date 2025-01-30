Man injured after motorcycle collides with car

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was injured after his motorcycle going from the wrong side collided with a car on Currey Road bridge near Lalbaug in central Mumbai on Thursday, an official said here.

The injured person, identified as Rupak Biswas, is a student. He received an injury on his left leg and was admitted to the civic-run Nair Hospital, he said.

During the probe, it came to light that Biswas was riding his vehicle in the wrong direction and collided with a car head-on. He was hospitalised with the help of local people, the police official said. PTI ZA NP