Man injured after rod from metro construction side falls on autorickshaw in Bhiwandi

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) A 20-year-old man sustained grievous head injuries after an iron rod from an under-construction metro rail site fell on the autorickshaw he was travelling in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm in Bhiwandi city, where the first phase of the Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line is under construction, an official said.

He said a 7 to 8 feet-long iron rod fell from the overhead metro construction structure and struck a passing autorickshaw below.

The rod hit Sonu Ali (age 20), a resident of Vitthalnagar, causing a severe head injury.

A video of the injured man with an iron rod still on his head and bloodied clothes has surfaced on social media.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, it was stated.

The Bhoiwada Police have taken cognisance of the matter and begun an investigation into the incident, the official said.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). PTI COR ARU