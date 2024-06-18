Man injured after street light pole falls on him in Thane

Thane, Jun 18 (PTI) A 42-year-old man sustained injuries after a street light pole fell on him in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

The accident occurred when the luggage tied to the roof of a bus got entangled with a cable on a street light pole and pulled it down, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The pole fell on a pedestrian, and he sustained injuries, he said.

The man is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.