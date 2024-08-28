Man injured as brawl in club leads to shooting outside east Delhi mall

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A man was hospitalised after he was shot at by bouncers of a club outside Star City Mall in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

A case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act have been registered at the Mayur Vihar police station and the injured have been admitted to the LBS hospital Here, they said.

According to a police officer, the incident took place Tuesday late night when a brawl broke out at the Black Mirror Club inside Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar.

During investigation, it was found that three men identified as Shoaib alias Ajju, Faizal and Faraz after having drinks, got up for dancing at the dance floor. A woman who was also dancing there objected to some gestures made by them, the officer said.

Following this, which an argument broke out between the trio and the woman. With the intervention of the club's bouncers, trio were asked to leave the club, he said.

On this, the men got into a fight with the bouncers, during which Faraz and Shoaib were allegedly beaten up badly. While they were escaping, someone opened fire at them, leaving Shoaib with a bullet injury in his waist, he added.

The injured were taken to a hospital where Faraz was discharged after the treatment, while Shoaib was recuperating, the police said.

The officer said the police have collected the CCTV footage from inside and outside the club and recorded the statements of the staff. He added that efforts are on to trace the person allegedly involved in the shooting.

According to police, Shoaib works at a meat shop, while Faraz and Faizal work as driver and motor mechanic, respectively. PTI ALK RPA