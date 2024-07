Mumbai, July 4 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was seriously injured while traveling to south Mumbai by train to watch the victory parade of the T20 Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team on Thursday evening, police said.

Atharva Rangle put out his hand while standing in the door of a train compartment and was hit by a pole alongside the track near Charni Road station, said an official.

He was rushed to hospital and undergoing treatment, the official added. PTI DC KRK