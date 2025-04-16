Man injured as part of ceiling collapses in Thane building

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) An elderly man was injured after the slab of a ceiling in a three-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Aatam Prakash Apartment in Ulhasnagar area, they said.

A portion of the hall's ceiling in a house on the third floor suddenly collapsed and came crashing down on the second floor, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's assistant commissioner and spokesperson Ajay Sable said.

A 60-year-old man, Rajkumar Duseja, who was residing in a flat on the second floor, got trapped beneath the debris, he said.

After being alerted, fire personnel and the civic staff rushed to the site and rescued the man from the rubble. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, the official said.

The Ulhasnagar civic body has placed the building under observation to assess the extent of structural damage and to prevent any further incidents, he said.

A detailed inspection by engineers and civic officials will be conducted to determine the safety of the structure, the official said. PTI COR GK