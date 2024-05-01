Man injured as plaster of ceiling falls

Thane, May 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was injured after the plaster of the ceiling of his flat in Thane city of Maharashtra collapsed on him, a civic official said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in a 50-year-old three-storey building in Kopri area of the city around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

"The resident, Aniket Murtudkar, received minor injuries to his leg in the plaster collapse incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated," chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said.

The occupants of the affected flat have been shifted elsewhere, he said, adding that the columns of the building have also developed cracks.

There are 22 flats in the building and the civic officials will examine its condition on Wednesday to decide further course of action, Tadvi said. PTI COR NP