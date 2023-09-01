Man injured as portion of building falls on him during demolition in Thane

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was injured after a portion of a building fell on him when the structure was being demolished in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm, when the demolition work was underway at a building declared dangerous by the civic authorities in Naupada area of the city, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

A portion of the building fell on the compound wall of the adjoining structure, causing the wall to collapse, he said.

Tarun Pable who was walking on the road sustained head injury when a portion of the dangerous building fell on him, and he was rushed to a hospital, the official said. PTI COR ARU