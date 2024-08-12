Man injured in 2017 road accident given Rs 3.94L compensation by MACT

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane awarded compensation of Rs 3.94 lakh to a man who sustained injuries in a road accident in 2017.

Suresh Kootala (55) was injured on January 19 that year after a multi-utility vehicle hit his motorcycle, resulting in him running up medical expenses of Rs 1.50 lakh.

In its order of August 5, details of which were made available on Monday, MACT chairperson SB Agrawal said Kootala must get Rs 3, 94,861 as compensation, including Rs 1 lakh for loss of amenities and enjoyment in future life and Rs 1 lakh for pain and suffering.

The order said the owner of the MUV must pay the entire amount, which includes 7.5 per cent annual interest from the date of the petition till the amount is fully realised. PTI COR BNM