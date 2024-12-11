Man injured in alleged firing by night patrol troops in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was injured allegedly after Rashtriya Rifles troops on night patrol opened fire on observing suspicious movements in a village in the Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

Mohd Saleem, a Madana-Surankote resident who works as a tractor driver, was hit by a bullet in his left foot at Sanghiote village in the incident around 9 pm Tuesday, they said.

The injured was shifted to a hospital and his condition was stated to be stable, they said.

The officials said the troops were on night patrol duty when they observed suspicious movements and opened fire.

According to locals, Saleem, along with several labourers, was engaged in Bhata Dhurian-Chittibatti road construction work, and the incident happened when he stepped out from his rented accommodation.

They also alleged that another labourer, Murtaza Ahmad (34), was beaten up by the troops, leaving him injured. PTI COR/TAS TAS TIR TIR