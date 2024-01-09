Man injured in attack after dispute at village meeting in Navi Mumbai; seven booked

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was injured after a group of persons allegedly attacked him when he tried to intervene in a dispute at a village improvement committee meeting in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the meeting was being chaired by the committee's panel in the Sonarigaon area of JNPT, Uran, an official said.

An altercation took place during a discussion between a man and several villagers participating in the committee election, he said.

When the man's brother Bharat Kadu, an employee at JNPT, intervened to resolve the dispute, some villagers attacked with iron rods and sticks and injured him, the official said.

An offence was registered on Monday against seven villagers under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, the official said. PTI COR ARU