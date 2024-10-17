Man injured in attack by Pitbull in Gurugram, dog owner booked

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) A pet owner was booked after his Pitbull dog allegedly bit a man walking in a park here, leaving him injured, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that the accused man also abused and pushed him to the ground, they said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered against the dog's owner Nitin on Tuesday, they added.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on September 6 evening when Inderpal Rana, a resident of Palam Vihar, was walking in a park.

Meanwhile, Shalu, residing in the same locality, came to the park with her Pitbull dog. She could not control the dog and it allegedly attacked and bit Rana, the complaint mentioned.

"At the same time, the woman's husband Nitin also came there and instead of helping me, he abused and pushed me to the ground," the complainant said.

"I remained sitting in the park in injured condition and called the police. A PCR van reached there and took me to a hospital," Rana added in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Nitin under section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Palam Vihar police station on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

There has been a steep rise in incidents of dog attacks recently. PTI COR RPA