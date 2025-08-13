Man injured in axe attack; accused held

Palghar, Aug 13 (PTI) A man was seriously injured when he was attacked with an axe in public view in Kamla Park area of Palghar on Wednesday, police said.

Locals overpowered the accused, identified as Ajay Ram, tied him to a tree and thrashed him before calling the police.

The victim, identified as Babulal Phulchand Yadav, sustained serious injuries, an official said.

Police suspect a personal dispute between Yadav and Ram triggered the attack.

Further investigation is underway.