Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) One person was injured in an attack by a wild bear in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Mandi area.

Irshad (35) was attacked by the bear near his house in a forest area. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and the bear fled after seeing them, the officials said.

Irshad sustained multiple injuries and has been hospitalised, they said.