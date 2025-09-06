Man injured in blast at explosives factory dies, toll rises to 2

Nagpur, Sep 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old man injured in a blast at an explosives factory of the Solar group died during treatment here on Saturday, taking the death toll to two, police said.

Nikesh Irpache (32), a factory employee and resident of Wardha who had suffered a head injury died at the city-based Dande Hospital, said a senior police official.

Two other injured persons are in the ICU, said a senior doctor at the private hospital.

The blast occurred at the factory located at Bazargaon in the district around 12.30 am on Thursday, causing the entire building to collapse.

While a 25-year-old man died, eight others including Irpache suffered serious injuries. PTI CLS KRK