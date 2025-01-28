Man injured in boat fire mishap dies, body of missing student found

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) The man who suffered burn injuries in a firecracker mishap during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' held at Hussain Sagar Lake here on the night of Republic Day died on Tuesday and the body of an engineering student who went missing after the tragedy was found in the lake, police said.

The 25-year-old man, who was rushed to a hospital after he suffered burn injuries, succumbed. He was part of the team that was bursting firecrackers from a boat in the lake on Sunday night as part of the event, they said.

Meanwhile, the body of the engineering student, who went missing in the lake after the boat he was in caught fire due to fireworks, was found on Tuesday evening at the lake.

A couple of others also suffered minor injuries in the tragedy.

The mishap occurred shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma left the venue.

Police said the organisers did not apply for permission specifically for bursting firecrackers though they had permission to organise the event.

The personnel of NDRF and state's Disaster Response Force (DRF) carried out search operation since Monday for the missing engineering student Ajay.

He was in the boat along with his friends when it caught fire. However, Ajay's friends were safe but he went missing. Family members of Ajay approached the police saying that he had gone to Hussain Sagar for the programme, but did not return.

Police on Sunday said crackers were being burst from the boat in the lake after the 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' and one fireworks rocket hit the crackers kept in the boat, leading to the accident. The event was organised by Bharat Mata Foundation. PTI SJR SJR KH