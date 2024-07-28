Man injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane building classified as dangerous

Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) A man was injured after the ceiling plaster in his room collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Thane's Kopri locality, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 4:05am in a flat in a four-storey building that is 50 years old and has been classified as C-1 (most dangerous, needs evacuation and demolition), Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A 27-year-old man, Suraj Solanki, was injured and is hospitalised. The building's columns have developed cracks. The remaining part of the structure too is in a dangerous position. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel carried out relief operations," he said.

"Two occupants of the room have been shifted to safety. The entire area around the building has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure," he said.

Some weeks earlier too ceiling plaster had fallen in a room in the same building, another official sad. PTI COR BNM