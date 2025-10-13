Man injured in clash between 2 groups in Maharashtra's Latur; 1 held

Latur, Oct 13 (PTI) A person was injured after a clash broke out between two groups following a dispute over hiring a tractor driver in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Hadolti village in Ahmedpur tehsil, during which one of the group members threw stones on the other side, police inspector B D Bhusnur told PTI.

A video of the clash between the two groups and stone pelting later went viral on social media.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident and cases have been registered against 13 persons from the two sides, the official said.

A tractor driver of Narsingh Pawar had been hired by Arbaj Pathan for his vehicle. Pawar asked Pathan the reason why he hired his driver, the official said.

This led to an altercation between the two men. Pawar allegedly assaulted Pathan with an axe and the latter suffered serious injuries, including a broken finger, he said.

Some Muslim community members then came out in support of Pathan and pelted stones on people who backed Pawar, the official said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Pathan was admitted to a government hospital in Latur and was undergoing treatment, the official said.

Cross-complaints were filed by both sides, based on which the police registered cases on charges of attempt to murder against 13 persons from the two groups, he said.

The police later arrested Narsingh Pawar, the official said, adding the situation in the area was under control. PTI COR GK